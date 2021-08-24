Cancel
Fredonia, NY

Cuthbert’s short story a finalist for New Millennium Writings Award

fredonia.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebecca Cuthbert, an adjunct lecturer in the Department of English, was named a finalist for her short story, "Joiner," in the 51st New Millennium Writings Awards competition. "Joiner" is a speculative fiction tale set at a country club in rural Georgia. As the protagonist ponders the mystery of a missing coworker, dodges complicated romantic overtures and justifies missed opportunities by working herself exhausted, she doesn't realize how close she is to the danger lurking in the darkness outside.

