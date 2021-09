For the seventh consecutive year, the Filmarket Hub platform and Catalonia’s Sitges Festival are co-organizing the Sitges Pitchbox, an international pitching event focused on genre feature films and series currently in development. New this year, the traditional pitching competition will be complemented by the Showrunners LAB, an introductory and advisory seminar on the role of showrunner in series production. Prominent showrunners from the U.S., Scandinavia and Spain will offer up firsthand knowledge of their craft and advise aspiring young professionals interested in the field. Filmarket Hub have confirmed that Nick Antosca from the U.S. and Teresa Fernández-Valdés from Spain will make up...