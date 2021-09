Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We all have that one piece of clothing that's been with us through it all, and mine is the Downtown Field Jacket ($148, J. Crew). After moving from Connecticut to Texas what feels like a lifetime ago, I began curating a classic New England wardrobe that made me feel just a little less homesick. My new falls and winters didn't require cable knits and peacoats, though, and during my search for a light layer that would fit the seasons in both states, I found my beloved utility jacket.