Global Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Markets, 2018-2020 & 2021-2030: Epidemiology, Treatments, Emerging Therapies, Outlook, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Familial Adenomatous Polyposis - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted FAP symptoms market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.

The report also covers current Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) EpidemiologyThe epidemiology division's Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) symptoms provide insights about the historical and current patient pool and the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken. Key FindingsThe disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) epidemiology segmented as the Prevalent Cases of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Diagnosed cases of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Etiology-specific Prevalence of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Type-specific Prevalence of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis. The report includes the Cases of FAP in 7MM, covering the United States, EU5 countries ( Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030. Country Wise- Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) EpidemiologyThe epidemiology segment also provides the Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 ( Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.The total 7MM cases of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) were 60,661 in 2020. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) Drug ChaptersThe drug chapter segment of the Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) report encloses the detailed analysis of FAP marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.Currently, there is no specific effective treatment available for patients with FAP, and therefore treatment is based on organ support and treatment of associated complications. When FAP is associated with a precipitating factor (i.e., bacterial infections, GI bleeding, alcoholism, and drug toxicity), early identification and treatment of the precipitating factor are essential.

However, this may not prevent the development or the worsening of the syndrome. In addition, in up to 40% of patients, a precipitating factor may not be identified. Moreover, available data suggest that although the precipitating factor may be the trigger of FAP, it may not be an essential predictor of prognosis. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) Emerging DrugseRapa (encapsulated rapamycin) is a patented, micro-encapsulated formulation of Rapamycin that protects the active ingredient from rapid, low-pH degradation in the stomach. The eRapa drug product consists of sub-micron rapamycin particles incorporated into poly (methyl methacrylate) polymer. Currently, Emotra Bioscience is conducting the Phase II trial to treat Prevent Progression in FAP Patients. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) Market OutlookThe Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) market outlook of the report helps build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand of better technology. Key FindingsThis section includes a glimpse of the Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) market in 7MM. The market size of FAP in the seven major markets was found to be USD 33.8 million in 2020, and the market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 18.69% for the study period (2018-2030). Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) Pipeline Development ActivitiesThe report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II and Phase III stage. It also analyses Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.Major players include eRapa (Emtora Biosciences), CPP-1X/sul (Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals) being and Eicosapentaenoic acid (SLA Pharma) assessed as potential therapies to be available in the market in the coming future.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Market Overview at a Glance3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis in 20183.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis in 2030 4 Executive Summary of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis 5 Disease Background and Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Etiology5.3 Clinical Manifestations5.4 Subtypes of FAP5.5 Pathophysiology5.6 Diagnosis 6 Epidemiology and Patient Population6.1 Key Findings6.2 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis6.3 Assumption and Rationale6.4 The United States6.4.1 Prevalent Cases of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis in the United States6.4.2 Prevalent cases of FAP based on mutation in the United States6.4.3 Type-specific Prevalence of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis in the United States6.5 EU56.5.1 Germany6.5.2 France6.5.3 Italy6.5.4 Spain6.5.5 United Kingdom6.6 Japan 7 Treatment and Management7.1 Guidelines7.1.1 American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Guidelines7.1.2 European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE) guideline 8 Patient Journey 9 Case Report 10 Organizations contributing towards Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP) 11 Emerging Therapies11.1 Encapsulated Rapamycin (eRapa): Emtora Biosciences11.2 Eflornithine/Sulindac: Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals11.3 Eicosapentaenoic acid: SLA Pharma 12 Familial Adenomatous Polyposis: 7 Major Market Analysis12.1 Key Findings12.2 Market Size of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis in 7MM12.3 Market Size of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis by Emerging Therapies12.4 Market Size of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis by Current Therapies 13 Market Outlook13.1Market Size13.1.1 Total Market Size of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis13.1.2 Market Size of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis by Therapies 14 Market Drivers 15 Market Barriers 16 SWOT Analysis 17 Unmet Needs 18 Appendix Companies Mentioned

  • Emtora Biosciences
  • Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals
  • SLA Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/daai2g

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-familial-adenomatous-polyposis-markets-2018-2020--2021-2030-epidemiology-treatments-emerging-therapies-outlook-competitive-landscape-301361657.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

