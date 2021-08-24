Cancel
Palo Alto Networks Positioned As A Leader In Inaugural Zero Trust Network Access Report By Leading Independent Research Firm

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report, the global cybersecurity leader, announced today it has been positioned as a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Q3 2021 report.

Palo Alto Networks was among the 15 select vendors that Forrester evaluated for the report. Forrester evaluated the vendors based on 10 criteria grouped by current offering and strategy. The company's Prisma® Access received the highest possible score for 7 out of the 10 criteria.

According to the evaluation: "Prisma Access can be self-hosted, consumed as a SaaS, or used in hybrid combinations. The vendor's support for authenticating and authorizing third parties is superior to other ZTNA solutions. The solution can protect TCP- and UDP-based applications in addition to standard web apps." The Forrester evaluation asserts that the offering "is a good fit for organizations seeking a hybrid of SaaS and on-premises software. Prisma Access excels at securing the nonweb applications that are so common in complex on-prem environments."

"As one of the first vendors to embrace Zero Trust, we are delighted to have Prisma Access recognized as a leader by Forrester in the first ZTNA New Wave report. At Palo Alto Networks, our strategy is to continue leading the industry in how to secure the hybrid workforce and keep our customers safe.," said Anand Oswal, senior vice president of products, firewall as a platform at Palo Alto Networks. "To us, this evaluation validates our belief that the core Zero Trust Network Access promise of user, device, and app-based access to all enterprise and SaaS apps, when combined with safeguarding enterprise data and preventing malicious activity, are essential components of a complete SASE platform. With our unique approach to SASE, we provide customers with a solution that delivers convergence without compromise, with comprehensive best-in-class security and providing an exceptional user experience. We look forward to continuing to enable and protect our customers with our comprehensive approach."

The 7 criteria where Forrester recognized Palo Alto Networks as differentiated included deployment flexibility, non-web and legacy apps, ecosystem integration, device security support, security inspection, planned enhancements, and product and services support.

Please read our blog and view the full report here .

To learn more about Palo Alto Networks ZTNA offering, visit our Prisma Access website.

About Palo Alto NetworksPalo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

Palo Alto Networks, Prisma, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-positioned-as-a-leader-in-inaugural-zero-trust-network-access-report-by-leading-independent-research-firm-301361808.html

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

