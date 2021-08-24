Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

College of Organizational, Computational, and Information Sciences Welcomes Seven New Faculty Members

simmons.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur new faculty bring to Simmons extensive scholarly and professional experience, a deep commitment to our mission of ‘providing transformative learning that links passion with lifelong purpose,’ and a wide range of diverse perspectives and backgrounds. Simmons University’s College of Organizational, Computational, and Information Sciences (COCIS) welcomes seven new faculty...

www.simmons.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Missouri State
Boston, MA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valparaiso University#Purdue University Global#College Of Organizational#Computational#Simmons University#Statistics#Cocis#Mcs#Ntt#Online Computer Science#Executive Education#Suffolk University#Harvard University#Data Analyst#Digital Media#Digital Video#Boston University#The University Of Texas#The Optical Society#Master
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden, Zelensky meet at White House amid Ukraine-Russia conflict

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met at the White House on Wednesday as Ukraine pushes for increased military aid in its war with Russia as well as entry into NATO. As the two leaders sat down together for their meeting in the Oval Office, Biden...

Comments / 0

Community Policy