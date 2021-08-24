Cancel
Environment

Wildfires Are Bad for Your Butter, Study Shows

By Jelisa Castrodale
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers found a significant decrease in milk production when dairy cows were exposed to smoke. Last fall, when wildfires raged across parts of Oregon, more than two dozen dairy farms had to figure out how to milk and feed their cattle despite the dangerous conditions and poor air quality. One farmer in the Willamette Valley said that the heavy smoke meant that his cows had to be put in trailers, which both stressed them out and upended their daily routines.

