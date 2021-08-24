Cancel
Golden State Foods Appoints Justin Vannoy As Corporate Vice President And President, Liquid Products North America

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Vannoy as GSF corporate vice president and president, Liquid Products North America (LPNA). Based in Conyers, Georgia, Vannoy will lead the planning and execution of a strategic business plan to satisfy GSF's financial and operational objectives, including customer growth, product quality, food safety, associate safety, and succession planning. His role will also focus on broadening the capabilities, technologies, and markets in which GSF supplies dressings, sauces, syrups, and toppings.

"Justin's background and his distinct style of servant leadership, coupled with his manufacturing, supply chain, and operations expertise, will uniquely position him to lead the LPNA team to support the growing success of our valued customers throughout their expanding markets in North America," said Brian Dick, GSF corporate executive vice president and chief operating officer. "His values align well with those of our company, so we are confident that he will lead and drive towards our vision of excellence in accordance with our culture."

With more than 15 years of food manufacturing leadership experience, Justin progressed through various senior operations roles with TreeHouse Foods and ConAgra Foods before joining GSF. As Vice President of Operations with the North America Meal Preparations Division based in Oakbrook, Illinois, he most recently led 21 manufacturing sites and 4,000 employees in manufacturing operations, planning and scheduling, and continuous improvement for TreeHouse Foods' largest division after its organizational restructuring. He previously served as TreeHouse Foods' Vice President of Operations for the North America Baked Goods Division and Director of Operations for the North America Retail Bakery Category, in addition to prior plant operations management roles of increasing responsibility.

Earlier in his career, Justin held several management roles with Nestle HealthCare Nutrition in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota and Quaker Oats (QTG) PepsiCo in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Originally from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Justin earned his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota.

About Golden State FoodsGolden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, feeds 5 billion people every day! Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., the company is values-based with proven performance in superior quality, innovation and customer service. Established in 1947, GSF currently services 100+ leading brands (125,000+ restaurants/stores) from its 50+ locations on five continents. Its core businesses include: manufacturing of liquid products, protein, produce, dairy/aseptic, and provides custom distribution services. The company employs approximately 6,000 associates and is 100 percent management-owned and run. Golden State Foods also operates a national non-profit organization, the GSF Foundation.

Media Contact: Janie Le, Porter Novelli janie.le@porternovelli.com 714-914-4928

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-state-foods-appoints-justin-vannoy-as-corporate-vice-president-and-president-liquid-products-north-america-301361173.html

SOURCE Golden State Foods

