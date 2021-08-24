Cancel
Denver, CO

Inside Turnover, Darling, Denver’s Newest Savory Pie Destination

By Allyson Reedy
5280.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your flaky, dough-filled fix from Ballpark’s nearly one-month-old snack spot, featuring turnovers and craft pastries. If you woke up this morning wondering why Denver doesn’t have a groovy little restaurant dedicated to turnovers, well, wonder no more. Turnover, Darling, a ’60s-themed hand-pie restaurant, opened at 22nd and Larimer streets in late July. There, you can get your fill of classic Americana fillings like mac and cheese, chicken pot pie, patty melt, and tuna noodle, all wrapped up in buttery, flaky crusts. Even groovier: the turnovers are named after ’60s celebrities, like the chicken-filled Tippi Hedren (named after the star of The Birds), and the spicy Charo, stuffed with jalapeños, red pepper, asiago, corn, and black beans.

www.5280.com

Comments / 0

 

