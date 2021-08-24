Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

You'll Never Have to Settle for Ill-Fitting Jeans After Discovering This Brand

By Aniyah Morinia
Posted by 
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raise your hand if you have ever been personally victimized by a pair of cute jeans that just didn't fit properly. (FYI, one of my hands is currently raised as I type with the other.) Whether you're stuck in a snug-thigh-area-and-loose-waist combo or a high-waisted-yet-excessively-long situation, shopping for jeans can be a struggle. As online shopping continues to reign supreme on my bank statements and in my daily life, I've become stuck in a vicious cycle of settling for ill-fitting jeans. Typically, I wait three to five business days for the jeans to arrive, try them on in front of the mirror, realize they don't fit, but keep them anyway just to avoid the return process. Thankfully, I am pleased to report that after discovering Everlane's denim line, this cycle is about to come to a full stop. Everlane has a wide range of premium jeans designed to become wardrobe staples that you'll keep coming back to day after day. With various fabrics, silhouettes, styles, and degrees of stretchiness, this incredible selection is hard not to fall in love with. On the hunt for some damn good denim? Keep scrolling.

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#Fyi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Apparelmensjournal.com

No Better Time Than the Present to Pick Up Some New Levi’s Jeans

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this...
Designers & CollectionsGrazia

An Actual Bridgerton Shoe Collection Is Coming, Courtesy Of One Of The Coolest Footwear Brands

The first series of Bridgerton may have landed on Netflix back in December of last year but it seems the world's collective obsession with the show has not faltered. Firstly, we all started desperately searching for fashion and homeware that gave us Regency vibes and then, just recently, Hill House – purveyors of the infamous Nap Dress – even announced a collection of dresses made in collaboration with the show. Now? Well, now you can (almost) literally walk a mile in the shoes of Daphne Bridgerton herself.
ApparelETOnline.com

Shop the Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing (On Sale!)

ICYMI: UGGs have made a name for themselves with the iconic shearling boot, but there's another style from the brand that has become ultra-popular. The Fluff Yeah slides -- the cozy, plush slipper-and-sandal combination -- have been spotted all over TikTok and Instagram, and celebs are big fans of the statement-making shoes, too. Plus, we found the Fluff Yeah slides on sale during the 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. (The sale is now open to all shoppers now through August 8.)
Apparelthezoereport.com

Here Are The New Dresses To Wear With Your Favorite Pair Of Boots

For some people, the thought of putting together fall ensembles brings an unspoken rush of excitement. Experts in layering will love the idea of styling a turtleneck underneath a chunky knit sweater while coat lovers can’t wait to break out their many transitional trenches. Before you fully dive into these categories, however, there is one key summer item you can wear well into fall (and even into winter): dresses. In particular, fall dresses styled with boots is a combination worth trying. Celebrities such as Emma Roberts and Cardi B are already embracing this outfit with their Chelsea boots. Meanwhile, Zoë Kravitz likes to style combat boots with her knit dresses for a casual, but edgy feel.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

The Verdict Is In: This Is the Major Fall Shoe Trend Worth Adopting

While we’ve already had our eye on the clog trend, it’s only gaining momentum as we head into fall. With a presence on the F/W 21 runways in the collections of brands including Hermes (with a now impossible to get ahold of pair), the trend has become a talking point among fashion people. I'm especially gravitating to the leather clog styles that look similar to loafers.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Vogue Magazine

TikTok Made Me Buy It: An Affordable, Viral Pair of Zara Jeans

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In November of last year, a pair of high-waisted wide-leg jeans from Zara went viral on TikTok. Countless, nearly-identical TikTok videos featuring the jeans went like this: set to a calming lofi beat, a TikToker would show off a brown Zara-emblazoned box and partake in a quick unboxing, removing the jeans from its tissue paper swaddle. The TikToker would then wiggle the jeans to camera or lay them flat on a chair or the bed. For the final act, the video jump cuts to the TikToker wearing the jeans (often in the mirror) and showing off the fit in a 180 or 360-degree whirl.
ApparelPosted by
People

Madewell's Perfect Vintage Jeans Are So Good, a Pair Sells Every Other Minute

Fall is just around the corner, which means there's never been a better time to add a new pair of jeans to your wardrobe. For many of us, it's been a while (er, maybe more than a year?) since we've actually zipped on a proper pair of jeans, but now we're more motivated than ever to find an of-the-moment pair that fits well and flatters all body shapes.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Us Weekly

21 Knit Dresses That Will Have You Feeling Like a Supermodel

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Who doesn’t love a good knit? So comfy, so lovely, so cozy, so soft. We usually associate knits with sweaters — or even blankets — and picture them as big, oversized pieces we want to cuddle up in over the winter. We love those types of pieces, obviously. Knit fashion expands beyond loungewear though!
ApparelHelloGiggles

I'm 5'2" and Never Thought I Could Wear Maxi Dresses Until I Tried This Brand

As someone who's barely 5'2", I long ago accepted that not every trend or style is going to fit my body, at least not without some serious alternations. Crop tops? They work, but only when they're meant to be way shorter than they appear when I put them on. Non-skinny jeans? Forget about it—the bottoms will drag so low on the floor that they'll be dirty in seconds. Sure, shopping in stores' petite sections and spending money on hemming has helped, but there are some types of clothing I just don't even bother trying as I know they're not gonna work, such as maxi dresses.
ShoppingPosted by
SELF

25 Pretty, Flowy Dresses You Can Buy on Amazon for the End of Summer

One of summer's simple pleasures is not having to wear pants. Of course, you should wear *something—*namely, a dress (and a dress you can buy on Amazon, so you can try it within days, no sweat). The best dresses on Amazon for summer are flowy frocks that look great, are easy to throw on, and are breezy enough that you stay cool in warm weather. Bonus points if they have pockets. These dresses are versatile enough to be worn for whatever occasion you need: weddings, work, date night, brunch, going to the beach, or just hanging around the house.
Appareltheeverygirl.com

These Insanely Comfortable Sneakers Are the “It Girl” Shoes of the Year

I truly have done the impossible: I’ve cracked the code when it comes to sneakers that are cute, on-trend but still classic, and most importantly, comfortable as hell. Last year, I had been lusting after a pair of white Converse platform high tops but found that they were constantly sold out or it just wasn’t the right season. But I’m happy that didn’t work out because this year, Converse released their “Move” line, which has extra cushiony soles for ultimate comfort. And ever since the Move Platform High Tops have come into my life, I literally can’t bring myself to wear any other pair of shoes.
MakeupIn Style

This Brand New Clean Mascara Is the Only One That Lengthens My Lashes AND Is Gentle on My Sensitive Eyes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As someone with extremely sensitive eyes, I have a hard time finding mascara that doesn't lead to burning and irritation. I've tried a few clean mascaras that didn't trigger my allergies, but none of them gave me the length and volume I wanted. That is, until I tried Beautycounter's brand new Think Big All-in-One Mascara.
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

This Controversial Y2K Pant Style Is Back—& Better Than Ever

Y2K fashion was all about the subversive. The ultra-low-slung jeans, the slinky tops, the teeny-tiny sunglasses—anything to give a sartorial fuck-you to older generations. The resurgence of trends of that era has brought with it another blasphemous love-to-hate-it style: the cargo pant. Rihanna has been trying to bring them back for years and they have since earned the Loewe seal of approval.

Comments / 0

Community Policy