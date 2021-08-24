Cancel
Lubbock, TX

LCU announces multi-million dollar endowment gift Tuesday

By Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Christian University:. Lubbock Christian University (LCU) officials announced today [Tuesday] a $3 million-dollar gift from Al and Pat Smith, longtime friends and supporters of the University from Amarillo, TX. The gift will be divided between two areas – $2 million of the funds will be used to establish the Jesse C. Long, Jr. Endowed Chair of Biblical Text and $1M will be used to set an endowment for the Vocati Institute, a program fostering spiritual formation in young people.

