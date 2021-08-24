Cancel
Obituaries

Gregory James Gotreaux

Eunice News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGregory James Gotreaux passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the age of 56. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Quirk & Son Funeral Home of Eunice with Pastor Dennis Gotreaux officiating. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery. At...

www.eunicetoday.com

Obituaries
Obituarieshometownnews.biz

Gregory J. Waldorf

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Gregory J. Waldorf, age 63, of Avon, will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 11:30 am. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at Sacred Heart Church in Freeport.
Pulaski, VANRVNews

Blankenship, John Gregory

John “Greg” Gregory Blankenship, age 61 of Pulaski, died after a lengthy fight Friday, August 7, 2021. His fight on earth was getting boring so he thought to himself, “What would Chuck Norris do?” So, he decided to ask Jesus for an arm-wrestling match. And regardless of the results, he is a winner.
Obituarieswcluradio.com

Donna Mae Caudle

Donna Mae Caudle, entered into the kingdom of God on August 17, 2021. She was greeted there by her sweet sister, Marilyn, her lovable brother, Alan, her Mama and Daddy, her dear nephew, Larry, and her precious granddaughter, Donieta Billings. And more. She left 6 dear children, the great love of her life, Gene Caudle, and over 60descendants, 2 brothers, Bruce, and Floyd Milsten, and 2 sisters, Sharon Conwell and Gloria Defries. She was so loved and will be so missed! A celebration of Donna’s life will be 1:00pm Thursday, August 26th at the A.F. Crow& Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the funeral home. A.F. Crow is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Caudle. Please share your condolence with the family atwww.crowfuneralhome.com<http://www.crowfuneralhome.com>. All those who wish to honor and remember Donna at the visitation or celebration. The family request that a mask or other appropriate facial covering be worn and practice physical distancing. For those not able to attend the celebration, the service for Donna will be livestreamed 1:00 pm Thursday, August 26th , where family and friends may visitwww.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome to participate in the celebration.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Debra Lynn Ellis

NATCHEZ — Memorial visitation services for Debra Lynn Ellis, 64, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on August 14, 2021, in Natchez, will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting overcrowded in the chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.
Forest Park, ILForest Park Review

Kay Duff, 91

Catherine Agnes (Kay) Duff, 91, died peacefully in her home in Forest Park on Aug. 12, 2021, following a bout with cancer that was discovered only months ago. Prior to that, she was sharp as a tack, and as healthy as one could be at her age. Born on Oct....
Morgantown, WVThe Dominion Post

Gerald Reeves

On June 25, 2021, everyone’s best friend, Gerald Reeves left this world and made his way to the next. Incapable of using his “inside” voice, the heavenly greeting committee heard him from a mile away. Gerry is survived by his sister-in-law Cathern (Reeves) Henline; nephew, Colin Reeves; and niece, Jordyn...
Norton, VACoalfield.com

DANA STEVEN CARTER

Dana Steven Carter “Steve”, 66, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer at Norton Community Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Steve loved the Lord and fought the good fight. He was deeply loved by his family. He was...
Johnson County, INRepublic

Don Kimery

Don R. Kimery, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, in the early morning hours on Sunday August 8th 2021. He was born October 9th, 1928, in Johnson County Indiana to Ralph and Clara Kimery, the oldest son of twelve siblings. He served his country in the Korean War. In addition...
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Janice Allman

Janice “J” Allman, 64, of The Villages, FL passed away on July 28th, 2021. She was born on March 20th, 1957 in North Dakota to her parents, Homer and Deloris (Jacobs) Danduran. Janice graduated from Huntington Beach High School in 1975, and later studied art in junior college. She met her husband, Mark, while working part-time at a night-shift job in 1976. At that job, she would keep throwing bean bags at him to get his attention. Mark was told many times that she told her friends, “I am going to marry that man”. They dated for approximately three years before getting married on March 22nd of 1980. In 1987, they added to their family a wonderful daughter, Carly.
Obituariesinsideradio.com

Kris Phillips

Kris Phillips, owner of talk WFOY St. Augustine (1240), has passed away. A cause of death has not been announced. “With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Kris Phillips,” a post to the station Facebook page read. “She loved her family and friends and she loved owning and running WFOY. We hope you will join us for her Celebration of Life at The Family Worship Center on August 22 at 2pm.”
Ronan, MTvalleyjournal.net

Merle Jore

RONAN — It is with mixed emotions, in one sense great sorrow and in another, relief, that the family of Merle Jore announce his passing on Aug. 11. Sorrow because we have lost a patriarch and a good man … relief because his last year was lived in too much discomfort. Merle was born, he always used to say, “on a rock in North Dakota on Oct. 10, 1939.” His mother, Merriam (Hallan), and his father, Ben, moved to the Mission Valley, bringing along Merle and his brother, Gordon, as small children.
Lamar, MOLamar Democrat

ROBBIE KING

LAMAR - Robbie Sue (Johnston) King was born August 29, 1930, in White Plains, KY to Lewis and Blanche (Allen) Johnston. The family moved to Wayne, MI during WWII, where Lewis worked at the Willow Run Bomber Plant. This is where Robbie met the love of her life, Wilford Eugene King, after he returned from serving overseas in the Army. They were united in marriage June 24, 1950. To this union four children were born. The family remained in Westland, MI until moving to Lamar in 1969, where Robbie resided until her health prompted her move to her son Bill’s home in Little Rock, AR earlier this year.
Picayune, MSPicayune Item

Miracle Tasha Lynn Robinson

He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. Psalm 91:1. Miracle Tasha Lynn was born December 9,1979, in Picayune, MS, to parents Diane Robinson and Billie Wilson. She attended both Pearl River Central and Picayune Memorial High School. Miracle...
ObituariesHill Country Passport

Dale Roberts

With sad, heavy hearts on Wednesday July 21, we lost our beloved patriarch, Dale Roberts. He was 87 and went peacefully at home to be with his Sweet Lord Jesus. Dale was born in Paul’s Valley, Oklahoma on Feb. 24, 1934. He married his love, Dorie, on Feb. 10, 1973. Having just celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary, their love for each other will continue in heaven. Dale lived in Long Beach for many years, working as a sales executive.
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Rosemary Ellis, 78

Rosemary Ellis was born Sept. 15, 1941, in Florida. Please join us in celebrating the life of Rosemary at 2 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2021. Her family would like to extend an invitation to meet at her son Richard's home, 255 Moore Loop, Laclede, which has a lovely view of hers as well. It will be an afternoon to simply remember Rosemary's kind, compassionate, and witty spirit with those who loved her.
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Jeremiah Joseph McDougald

SANFORD — Jeremiah Joseph McDougald, 67, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday (08/04/21) at his home. The visitation was Friday at Knotts Funeral Home in Sanford. Jeremiah was born Oct. 13, 1953, he was preceded in death by his parents, Preston James and Isabell Walker McDougald; and two...
Religioncolumbiametro.com

Et Cetera: St. John in Exile Writes His Gospel

The popular medieval prayer book called a Book of Hours typically opened with excerpts from the four Gospels. As opposed to being in canonical order — Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John — they were in chronological order, beginning with John’s Gospel. The “chronology” follows the life of Christ from the Incarnation. The phrase “In the beginning was the Word” (John 1:1) recalls the moment of the Annunciation, when Mary hears Gabriel’s words, “Hail, full of grace, the Lord is with thee” (Luke 1:28). Gabriel’s utterance signaled the divine conception of Jesus.
Morgantown, WVThe Dominion Post

Gregory Rhodes

Retired Morgantown City Police Department Sgt. Gregory Dean “Greg” Rhodes, 53, of Cheat Lake, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Mon Health Medical Center from a hard fought battle with COVID-19. He was born Aug. 12, 1968, in Uniontown, Pa. Greg is survived by his wife of nearly 31...

Comments / 0

