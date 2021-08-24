Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Store Space Tops ISS's 'Square-Footage Milestones' List For Top Owners

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Store Space Self Storage topped Inside Self Storage's 2021 Notable Increases in Facility Owners list with an 180% increase in total square footage.

"This is an amazing milestone to highlight our growth in just three years," said Rob Consalvo, Store Space COO and President. "By leveraging our partnerships with institutional investors and continuing to provide excellence in our third-party management program, our plans for the coming year could see us double or triple our square footage in 2022."

The rankings, published the first week in August, are part of Inside Self Storage's 2021 Top-Operators List. Store Space increased its overall footprint to 5.7 million sq. ft. and 69 facilities, up from 2 million sq. ft. and 29 facilities in 2020. The Company was highlighted in the report's Square-Footage Milestones section.

"Our strategy since day one has been acquisition of assets in rapid-growth markets to expand our portfolio," Consalvo said. "We've specifically targeted areas with less institutional ownership and lower supply to maximize our growth opportunities."

Store Space also jumped up to 23 rd from 49 th in the Top 100 Facility Owners list. ISS's annual report ranks the industry's top 100 facility owners and top 50 third-party management companies.

"Our performance, especially during the pandemic, highlights our ability to surpass the REITs in terms of lease-up and year-over-year performance," said Michael Baillargeon, Store Space's Senior Vice President, Operations. "We combine our technology platform and operational expertise to drive occupancy and push rates appropriate to the market."

The report published by ISS includes real estate investment trusts, multi-facility operators and management companies, and ranks them by total rentable square footage. The report offers insight into which companies are in aggressive growth mode, which are holding steady, which are selling or potentially losing contracts.

About Store SpaceStore Space is a self-storage operator and third-party management company located in Winter Garden, FL. Store Space has grown rapidly since its founding in 2018 with more than 4 million square feet of storage under management and 1.5 million square feet under contract. The Company fuels growth and value with its experience driven operations, state-of-the-art Storage360 proprietary platform and strategic digital marketing programs.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/store-space-tops-isss-square-footage-milestones-list-for-top-owners-301361799.html

SOURCE Store Space

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iss#Self Storage#Inside Self Storage#Company#Iss#Store Space#Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Real EstatePosted by
IBTimes

Empty Space: Office Building Prices Drop Across Major US Cities

Prices for office buildings across the United States remain low after eighteen months of the COVID-19 pandemic, including in its most expensive cities. According to a new report from real estate data firm CommercialEdge, average sale prices dropped to $284 a square foot on office buildings in central business districts nationwide this year. This comes after prices hit a peak of $400 a square foot in 2019 and $379 in 2020.
IndustryGlobeSt.com

Lumber Prices Are Down But There Are Other Issues Afoot

Lumber prices have been dropping, and that’s good. But the trend is likely to come to a halt and even less expensive wood for framing isn’t close to the major cost of building. “There’s more lumber available than the demand right now,” Mike Wisnefski, co-founder and CEO of digital wood...
Illinois StatePosted by
97ZOK

Secret Apple Orchard in Illinois Lands on Yelp’s Top Five List

Have you ever heard of Lang's Apple Orchard? Me either!. Ok, here's the thing. This isn't the first time this summer I discovered a new apple orchard near Rockford. Earlier this month, the Apple Hut in Beloit surprised me as one of the most popular places to grab an apple cider donut in the Stateline and now Lang's Apple Orchard is surprising me too.
BusinessCNBC

Bosch says the semiconductor supply chains in the car industry no longer work

Bosch believes semiconductor supply chains in the automotive industry are no longer fit for purpose as the global chip shortage rages on. German car giants and semiconductor suppliers should figure out how the chip supply chain can be improved, according to Bosch board manager Harald Kroeger. Semiconductor supply chain issues...
RetailRetail Wire

Are Home Depot and Lowe’s about to hit a sales wall?

A recent softening in the red-hot housing market and a reduction in homeowners tackling DIY projects has raised concerns about near-term growth rates for Home Depot and Lowe’s. Second-quarter sales fell short of analyst targets at Home Depot. Craig Menear, CEO, told analysts that sales had shifted toward more weekday...
Economyrealtybiznews.com

Demand for tiny homes sends prices up

The coronvirus pandemic led to a surge in demand for so-called “tiny homes”, which can be either standalone or backyard dwellings. Tiny homes are in demand as people look for additional living space, or alternatively just for somewhere to live that’s more affordable. But like the rest of the U.S. housing market during the COVID crisis, the costs of tiny homes have accelerated fast.
Home & Gardenhomestratosphere.com

31 Top Online Outdoor Patio Furniture Stores (Easy-to-Read List)

It's time... to buy patio and deck furniture. Any time is actually a good. Spring is good so you can enjoy it immediately. After Summer is good because you can get some really good deals. These days you don't have to go anywhere because there are many excellent online patio furniture stores. We list out the best ones here.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Put Buyers Circle Carvana Stock on Heels of Record High

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is an e-commerce company that sells used cars through its online store. CVNA’s platform allows consumers to browse more than 45,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented and automated Car Vending Machines. This afternoon, CVNA was last seen trading down 0.9% at $354.36.
StocksValueWalk

NFT Tulips Sell Out In Less Than 3 Hours, $27,000 The Highest Price

Opensea, one of the first and largest non-fungible token marketplaces has sold out its entire NFT Tulips collection in 2.5 hours, with the highest price of $27,000. More than 50 items were available on the website, with a floor price of 8 ethereum. Far View Adds 16.7% In H1 2021:...
Economybaybusinessnews.com

Report Highlights Significant Business Seller’s Market

The “Service Business” category led the business-for-sale market “in a dynamic market environment,” according to the second quarter of the 2021 Market Pulse Report published by the International Business Brokers Association. “This is a notable change from the restaurant industry, which previously had a prominent share of market activity,” William Bruce, Accredited Business Intermediary, a Southeastern-based national business broker with offices in Fairhope, commented. “The spotlight is on service businesses this quarter, totally knocking restaurants—the previous leader pre-COVID—off the board. “Part of that’s due to the COVID impact. Restaurant owners are adjusting their businesses to new realities before they sell,” the intermediary continued. The report also found that sellers have the advantage in all market sectors, as business brokers across the country report that there are many more buyers currently in the market than sellers. First-time buyers are seen as active in the market. Final sale prices ranged 87-97% of the preset asking price, which, according to William Bruce, is more evidence of a significant seller’s market.
Marketsjohnstonsunrise.net

The on-going question…Is this a good time to sell or buy real estate???

Statistics released by the Rhode Island Association of Realtors indicate July 14, 2021 -- The Rhode Island Association of Realtors released June sales statistics today which portray another double-digit, year-over-year increase in price. At $385,000, June’s median sales price of single-family homes represents a 24.6 percent gain since June of last year and a 5.5 percent gain from the previous month.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

These Are The Fastest Growing Cannabis Companies In The US

Inc. Magazine released its Inc. 5000 list this week, featuring the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the United States. Past honorees include Zappos, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Patagonia. Several cannabis-focused companies made the list this year, joining Benzinga, which landed on the 1,586th spot, boasting revenue growth of nearly 300%. Among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy