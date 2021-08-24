Nextech AR Selected By Google As An Early Access Partner for It’s 3D AR Search Program

If you want to get a feel of the newly released Pixel 5a with 5G, did you know that you can view the device in AR?. Taking a cue from Apple, who provides AR device viewing courtesy of the Apple Store app, if you were wondering if the Pixel 5a with 5G is a little big, then this might be a solid way to work out if it’s right for you. Unlike the immensely popular 3D Animals, you can’t just “Google” the Pixel 5a with 5G and then start manipulating the device around your living room.