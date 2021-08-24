Cancel
Nextech AR Selected By Google As An Early Access Partner for It’s 3D AR Search Program

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Nextech AR Solutions Corp, a diversified leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is proud to announce that they are an early access partner for the Google 3D AR Search Program. With this, Nextech AR will grant exclusive early access of the 3D search program to its current Threedy.ai customers, which include some of the world’s largest furniture retailers – Kohl’s, Pier 1, Lighting Plus and Kmart Australia. With Nextech 3D generated models showing up in Google’s 3D AR Search Program, brands can now expect to see their products as organic search results on Google.

