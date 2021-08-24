Cancel
Tilson Maintains Rapid Growth With 11 Consecutive Years On The 2021 Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Companies

By PR Newswire
PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network development and information infrastructure professional services firm, has earned its 11th consecutive spot on the exclusive annual Inc. 5000 list and is the only Maine-based company ever to rank eleven consecutive years. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

In the 39-year history of Inc. 5000, there have only been 71 companies that have made the list eleven times, a mere 0.22% of listed companies according to Inc. Media. As an honoree of the Inc. 5000, Tilson shares this prestigious ranking with organizations including Microsoft, Intuit, Oracle, Zappos, Under Armour, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, and other notable alumni.

"Eleven consecutive years of recognition on the Inc. 5000 is a tribute to our team's commitment to keep American's connected," said Joshua Broder, Tilson CEO. "Despite the uncertainty of the times we are in, Tilson's focus has remained upholding superior customer service to our clients, improving information systems and efficiencies, and investing in our talented workforce. We are hiring nationwide for 150 open positions."

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized eleven consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. As a leading network design, build, and operating firm, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

For more information: www.tilsontech.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tilson-maintains-rapid-growth-with-11-consecutive-years-on-the-2021-inc-5000-list-of-fastest-growing-companies-301361801.html

SOURCE Tilson

