InventHelp Inventor Develops Bug Repeller (BGF-2466)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While golfing I am bothered by a ton of bugs that buzz my face, especially when hitting the ball," said an inventor from Novi, Mich. This inspired me to develop a simple means to repel bugs from wearers' faces."

He developed the EZ BUG-BE-GONE to keep the head and face area clear of pesky flying insects. It could eliminate the frustration associated with continuously swatting flying insects. This invention could be easy to use as well as attach to caps and hats. Additionally, it ensures a long-lasting repellent that could contribute to safety by keeping insects away.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BGF-2466, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

