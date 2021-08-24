Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

InventHelp Inventor Develops Bug Repeller (BGF-2466)

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While golfing I am bothered by a ton of bugs that buzz my face, especially when hitting the ball," said an inventor from Novi, Mich. This inspired me to develop a simple means to repel bugs from wearers' faces."

He developed the EZ BUG-BE-GONE to keep the head and face area clear of pesky flying insects. It could eliminate the frustration associated with continuously swatting flying insects. This invention could be easy to use as well as attach to caps and hats. Additionally, it ensures a long-lasting repellent that could contribute to safety by keeping insects away.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BGF-2466, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-bug-repeller-bgf-2466-301361812.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inventor#Insects#Dept#Novi#Swatting#Ez#Inventhelp#Http Www
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Mosquito Repellant Blankets

The Bug Shield Blanket allows users to spend time outside without swatting at pesky mosquitos. Designed by Outer, an outdoor furniture startup, the bug-repelling blanket keeps users warm and comfortable as fall approaches. The blanket works with embedded technology to repel insects of all kinds. From mosquitos to ticks, the...
Verona, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Verona boy reels in rare foot-long goldfish

Oh, carp -- someone set a goldfish loose in a body of water they weren't supposed to. Cash Geiger caught a foot-long goldfish while fishing at the Fireman's Park pond in August, an email from his father Jason to the Press said. Goldfish, classified as carassius auratus and in the same family as koi fish, are considered a restricted invasive species in Wisconsin, the state Department of Natural Resources' website states.
Petsbitcoinist.com

All Bark, No Bite: Baby Doge Sheds While Market Gains

Baby Doge was amongst the countless dog projects to claim the limelight with Doge. The meme coin that was built to help dogs has definitely seen better days. Price of Baby Doge had surged after Elon Musk had tweeted about the project. A tweet that was an ode to the beloved children’s song Baby Shark.
Posted by
TheStreet

InventHelp Inventor Develops Workout Equipment For Abdominal Muscles (AAT-4584)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "In order to perform movements that isolated my abdominal muscles and allowed me to get a full contraction on each rep, I had to use multiple pieces of equipment to perform the exercises," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga. "That's why I created an easy to use machine that gives anyone the ability to effectively perform multiple abdominal exercises on one piece of equipment."

Comments / 0

Community Policy