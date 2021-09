There’s plenty of COVID-19 news. Here’s a look. Study in 1.2 Million People Demonstrated Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines. A study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases found that the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines resulted in a drop in “long-haul” COVID-19 by 50%. The study, which was in more than 1.2 million partially and fully vaccinated adults in the U.K. between December 2020 and July 2021, also found that there was only a 0.5% rate of breakthrough infections—infection after vaccination—14 days after the first dose of the shots and only 0.2% after the second. And in the people who did experience breakthrough infections, the chances of them being asymptomatic increased 63% after the first dose and 94% after the second dose. People over the age of 60 who were healthy had about half the risk of breakthrough infections than frail older adults or older adults with comorbidities.