I live in Florida, a state with no mask mandate, and sending my four kids back to school is keeping me up at night. Who remembers a time not so long ago when sending kids off to school was a joyous occasion? Sure, you felt jittery about whether they'd like their teachers, get along with other kids, find the lunchroom okay, or, gulp, pick up lice. But in general, sending 'em out the door with a brand-new lunch box and sneakers, fresh binder, and a clean shirt, called for a photo op, and a mini-celebration that you'd conquered the school supply list. Meanwhile, the day stretched out ahead of you with thoughts of a quiet coffee, and an uninterrupted shower.