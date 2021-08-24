What We're Reading: Expanding Pediatric Vaccine Authorization; Pfizer Approval Spurs Vaccine Mandates; Sedentary Behavior, Stroke Risk Linked
Experts update timetable of COVID-19 vaccine trials for children under 12; vaccine mandates happen nationwide in wake of the Pfizer/BioNTech approval; sedentary behavior is associated with 7-fold increased risk of stroke. Expanding Vaccine Authorization in Children Under 12. With the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine receiving full approval yesterday from the FDA...www.ajmc.com
