Study Confirms Overall Survival in DLBCL Is Comparable Between Rituximab Biosimilars and Rituxan
In comparison with reference rituximab (Rituxan), the use of rituximab biosimilars in combination therapy produced similar 3-year overall survival among patients with large-B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), investigators concluded. Patients with diffuse large-B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) treated with rituximab in combination with cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisolone (R-CHOP) experienced similar 3-year overall survival
