Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Study Confirms Overall Survival in DLBCL Is Comparable Between Rituximab Biosimilars and Rituxan

By Skylar Jeremias
ajmc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn comparison with reference rituximab (Rituxan), the use of rituximab biosimilars in combination therapy produced similar 3-year overall survival among patients with large-B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), investigators concluded. Patients with diffuse large-B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) treated with rituximab in combination with cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisolone (R-CHOP) experienced similar 3-year overall survival...

www.ajmc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ema#Health Care#Rituxan#Dutch#Blood Advances#Ema#The European Union#Ct P10#R Biosimilars Group#Os#Ci#Ecog#Reference Brink M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
Related
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Cancervirginia.edu

Study: Common Blood Pressure Drugs Could Improve Colorectal Cancer Survival

Common blood pressure drugs may improve survival for patients with colorectal cancer, a new study suggests. After reviewing outcomes of almost 14,000 patients with colorectal cancer, researchers determined that ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers and thiazide diuretics were all associated with decreased mortality. They also found that patients who took their blood pressure drugs consistently were less likely to die from their cancer.
ScienceIFLScience

Largest Real-World COVID-19 Vaccine Study Confirms Overwhelming Safety

A comparison of the medical histories of vaccinated and unvaccinated Israelis shows side effects from the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are rare and predominantly mild. Among 25 possible side effects explored in the study only four were more common among those that had been vaccinated than those that were not, and all remained uncommon. Meanwhile, infection raised the risk of far more serious conditions to a much greater extent.
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

Increased Vitamin D Intake May Protect Against Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer

Consuming higher amounts of Vitamin D – mainly from dietary sources – may help protect against developing young-onset colorectal cancer or precancerous colon polyps, according to the first study to show such an association. The study, recently published online in the journal Gastroenterology, by scientists from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the...
Public HealthHealthline

My Experience with the Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose and Psoriatic Arthritis

Life like it was before the pandemic still seems a long way off, but with every jab it feels a little closer. When I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, I was relieved and hopeful. As an immunocompromised person living with psoriatic arthritis, I had been particularly careful about masks and distancing, doing my best to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.
Medical & Biotechscitechdaily.com

“Inescapable” COVID-19 Antibody Discovery – Neutralizes All Known SARS-CoV-2 Strains

An antibody therapy that appears to neutralize all known SARS-CoV-2 strains, and other coronaviruses, was developed with a little help from structural biologist Jay Nix. Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin – we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
Medical & Biotechnewmilfordspectrum.com

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
EconomyPhramalive.com

Pfizer study shows skin disease drug more effective than Regeneron rival

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc’s (PFE.N) experimental drug to treat patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis met the main goals of improving symptoms in adult patients compared to a rival treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc (REGN.O). The head-to-head study showed Pfizer’s abrocitinib was statistically superior compared to Regeneron’s dupilumab in each evaluated...
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Drugs for Hypertension Linked to Lower Colorectal Cancer Mortality

Usage of drugs to treat hypertension (high blood pressure) was associated with better survival among people with colorectal cancer, according to study results published in Cancer Medicine. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosis in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, 104,270 new cases of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy