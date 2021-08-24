Tom Cruise Totally Let Some Fans Borrow His Helicopter While He Was On A Break From Filming Mission: Impossible 7 And 8

Cancel
Tom Cruise is known for doing his own stunts in movies, but sometimes it seems the actor can pull a stunt that is not a stunt of the physical action variety. Something utterly unexpected and amazing. And so, with this knowledge, be aware that Tom Cruise might randomly land a helicopter in your backyard. He did just that to a family in Warwickshire England, and then he took photos with the family and let the kids for a ride in the chopper.

