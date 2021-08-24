Tom Cruise Totally Let Some Fans Borrow His Helicopter While He Was On A Break From Filming Mission: Impossible 7 And 8

Imagine playing with your action figures as kids and coming up with so many entertaining ideas and stunts for your figures to do. Tom Cruise might not have come up with this stunt playing with action figures, but he did say that he’s wanted to do this particular stunt since he was a kid. The stunt? Jumping off a cliff on a motocross cycle, then jumping off the bike to parachute to safety. It might sound like a “standard” stunt by Mission: Impossible standards but the preparation for this Mission: Impossible 7 stunt is anything but.