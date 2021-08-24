Cancel
NFL

Patriots’ Cam Newton ‘frustration’ could open the door for Mac Jones

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCam Newton landed on the Patriots’ COVID-19 list in the middle of the team’s open quarterback competition – and it could spell opportunity for Mac Jones. The Patriots announced Monday that Newton would have to miss five days of practice after he went to a facility outside of New England to get a COVID test. The appointment was approved by a team, but due to a “misunderstanding,” Newton must sit out of team activities.

