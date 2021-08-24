Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Yes, the FDA Just Had to Remind Some Minnesotans ‘You’re Not A Horse’

By Curt St. John
Posted by 
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The FDA just took time to remind Minnesotans they're not a horse and they're not a cow, either. So what's up with these seemingly obvious reminders?. You would think that most Americans would be smart enough to know that taking a drug designed for large farm animals would be a bad idea, right? And, to be fair, most Americans (certainly most of us who live here in Minnesota) likely DO know that and wouldn't risk taking a medicine designed for cows and horses.

kroc.com

Comments / 0

106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Drugs#Reminders#Animals#Minnesotans#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
EconomyPosted by
Best Life

Don't Eat Any Foods Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Warns

Companies recall individual products all the time, whether they've made a labeling error on a particular item's packaging or the product in question is determined to be a safety risk to customers. What's less common, however, is a health authority recommending that customers refrain from buying or consuming any of a company's wares. Unfortunately, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is now telling both consumers and retailers not to consume or sell any products from one particular food company due to the serious health risks foods they present. Read on to find out which company's products you should be getting rid of now.
Medical & BiotechCNBC

Two senior FDA vaccine regulators are stepping down

Marion Gruber, director of the FDA's Office of Vaccines Research & Review, and deputy director Phil Krause will exit the agency. Their announced plans to depart come as the Biden administration prepares to begin offering Covid vaccine boosters shots to the general public. The officials were reportedly frustrated with the...
Washington StateKIMA TV

Local doctor advertising ivermectin for COVID-19

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Despite the FDA and the Washington State Department of Health warning against the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, a Kennewick doctor is advertising it to his patients. Dr. Michael Turner at the Pacific Clinic in Kennewick sent an email to patients telling them that...
Sciencewydaily.com

Anti-Parasite Medication Not to Be Used to Prevent COVID-19

NATIONWIDE — Scientists and health agencies have released information, stating that Ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication which is commonly used in animals such as horses, is not to be used to prevent COVID-19 in humans. Ivermectin is described by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a “broad spectrum anti-parasitic agent” used...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This to Make Cocktails, Stop Now, FDA Says

Whether you like to kick off your weekend brunch with a round of drinks or end your evenings with a nightcap, making a cocktail is part of countless people's relaxation routines. Unfortunately, if you're using one particular ingredient to make those drinks, you could be inadvertently putting yourself in harm's way, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of a popular cocktail component. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this from your kitchen now.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You're Eating This for Breakfast, Get Rid of It Immediately, FDA Says

Many people say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but there's a major difference between simply eating breakfast and eating a healthy breakfast. That's particularly true now that a popular breakfast food has been pulled from the market due to the serious safety risk it may present to those who consume it. Before you put yourself in harm's way, read on to find out if you should be purging your kitchen of this product now.
Industrycbs17

Where do Moderna and Johnson & Johnson stand on full FDA approval?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is welcome news for public health officials hoping it boosts vaccine uptake, it’s just one of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. So far, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still under Emergency Use Authorization. Back...
Medical & BiotechBoston Globe

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was approved by the FDA. Then the Internet dunked on its bizarre brand name: ‘Comirnaty’

In a landmark decision, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday. But when the news reached social media — where arguably no one and nothing is safe — the historic achievement by the pharmaceutical company was not the only thing that stood out to people. It was the name it will be marketed as: Comirnaty.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

FDA Renewed its Warning that the Anti-parasitic Animal drug Ivermectin, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

Ridgewood NJ, over the weekend, the US FDA renewed its warning that the anti-parasitic animal drug ivermectin should not be used to treat or prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans. The FDA’s message appeared on Twitter with the statement “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.” The tweet linked to the agency’s previous statement posted in March 2021. The reiterated warning came a day after the Mississippi State Department of Health issued an alert warning people against using the drug.
HealthPosted by
BGR.com

If you take this popular prescription medication, stop right now and call your doctor

Over the past few days, Pfizer started recalling an increasing number of lots of Chantix, a prescription medication designed to help people stop smoking. The batches are being recalled due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. N-nitroso-varenicline is a carcinogen when consumed in excess quantities. Still, the risk to adults on the medication appears to be incredibly low. As is typically the case with cases like this, the recall is rooted in an abundance of caution as opposed to a looming danger. Today’s Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare discount — don’t miss out! Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now What is Chantix Before...
IndustryJournal Record

FDA to humans: ‘You are not a horse’

Experts are sounding the alarm against humans, including Oklahomans, taking medication formulated for animals in response to a discredited COVID-19 cure floating around the internet. “You may have heard that it’s okay to take large doses of ivermectin. That is wrong,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy