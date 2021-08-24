Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Dr. Fauci says no end to COVID pandemic before spring 2022 -- at the earliest

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not over just yet. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. won’t emerge from the COVID pandemic until next spring at the earliest. The world-renowned infectious disease expert predicted the coming months will remain very difficult, with high caseloads and deaths especially in places with low vaccination rates. “If we...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Vivek Murthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pandemic#Covid#Cnn#Americans#Surgeon#Pfizer#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Big Warning For Us All

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding an alarm. If you are not vaccinated, you are in danger. If you are vaccinated, there are risks also. And if we don't stop the virus from spreading, more mutations may develop—and they may be even worse than Delta. Fauci spoke with Katie Couric, and gave 10 essential pieces of advice that could save your life. some of them new. Read on for each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer CEO Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

There has been no shortage of curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at health experts and officials. Unfortunately, even as the scientific community continues to better understand COVID-19 and how to stop its spread with safety measures and effective vaccines, the virus itself can change with subtle mutations that can make our current protective measures instantly outdated. Now, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has offered a prediction that a COVID variant that's completely vaccine-resistant will "likely" emerge at some point in the future.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Called This State "One of the Worst"

In Florida, most counties are reporting COVID cases four times higher than last year, representing 20% of infections across the United States—right as the school year is starting. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Tampa Bay 10 about the dangers the state is in—but considered it a warning for us all. Read on for 9 pieces of his essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Will Happen Next

Coronavirus cases were dwindling as recently as a few months ago; now they are in danger of soon reaching more than 200,000 a day, with doctors in hospitals from Florida to Texas saying they are out of hospital beds—in some areas, there are no beds for children. While the authorities in some states argue over personal liberties, what can you do to stay safe and get you and your children through this pandemic not just alive, but unharmed? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Face the Nation today to sound the alarm. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says Do This Now to Avoid Delta

It's dangerous to be in America right now due to the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus, especially in "parts of the country with low vaccination coverage" like "the Southeast, Midwest & Northwest. In these areas, less than 40% of the people are vaccinated & there are more than 100 cases for every 100,000 people," says the CDC. Looking out for your safety and that of your family, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has issued guidance about what to do to avoid Delta. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Busted This Immunity Myth

With new data coming out daily about COVID and vaccines, it's understandable that you'd be confused about how to stay safe now. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Lead with Jake Tapper yesterday to discuss booster shots, kids and other pieces of life-saving advice. Read on for all 6 pieces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

‘More dangerous than Delta’: Fauci warns a more lethal and communicable strain of COVID is possible

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. If America’s current COVID-19 surge continues unabated into the fall and winter, the country will likely face an even more deadly strain of the virus that could evade the current coronavirus vaccines, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told McClatchy [August 4].
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

When Will The Pandemic End? Expert Says It's Only The Beginning

With the world well over a year into the coronavirus pandemic, one disease expert believes we are closer to the beginning of the crisis than we are to the end of it. U.S. epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant made the proclamation on CNBC’s “Street Signs,” telling the news outlet that “I think we’re closer to the beginning than we are to the end [of the pandemic], and that’s not because the variant that we’re looking at right now is going to last that long.”
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Said He's Worried About This State

With the help of the highly contagious Delta variant, COVID cases have soared in several states across the nation in recent weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new coronavirus cases in the U.S. have risen by roughly 100,000 per day since one month ago. The health authority's most recent data from Aug. 13 puts new daily cases at 141,397, compared with 42,399 new daily cases recorded on Jul. 15. Unfortunately, there's no sign that the trend will slow down or reverse any time soon.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Do Unvaccinated People Not Spread COVID-19?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is being spread through individuals who are vaccinated against COVID-19, while unvaccinated people aren’t spreading the virus. Verdict: Misleading. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can spread COVID-19, but vaccines can reduce the risk of transmission and severe...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said if COVID Would Ever End

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going up, and vaccinations aren't going up fast enough. The result is needless "pain and suffering," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He appeared on Meet the Press yesterday with host Chuck Todd to discuss the rise in cases and what you can do to stay safe—and to keep small children safe. Read on for five essential points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. PoliticsCNBC

Dr. Fauci: 'Things are going to get worse' — here's what that could look like

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a sobering prediction: "Things are going to get worse." The White House chief medical advisor made those remarks amid rising Covid cases nationwide, due largely to the virus's newly dominant and more transmissible delta variant, during an interview with ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Though it's tough to imagine a situation more dire than the country's current surge, "we're looking to some pain and suffering in the future because we're seeing the cases go up," Fauci said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy