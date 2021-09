Oklahoma State needed two late defensive stops to hold off FCS opponent Missouri State in its season opener this past weekend. Its next opponent, Tulsa, was not as fortunate after it fell to UC Davis, another FCS member, at home on Thursday. The Cowboys and Golden Hurricane are both looking for better performances when they meet for the Turnpike Classic at 11 a.m. CT Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The game will air on FS1 with Cory Provus and Devin Gardner on the call.