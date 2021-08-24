Cancel
Protests

Thousands attend ‘Unmute Us’ protests across the Netherlands against festival ban

By Christian Eede
djmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 70,000 people took to the streets across six Dutch cities this past Saturday for the Unmute Us protests. The Unmute Us campaign was founded in response to the Dutch Government's closure of clubs and large-scale events, such as festivals, until 31st October. Those heading the campaign and taking part in the protests marched with a demand that events instead be permitted without restrictions from 1st September, referring to similar events taking place without restrictions in the UK and other parts of Europe.

