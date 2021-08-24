Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Echostage voted world’s No.1 club in DJ Mag Top 100 clubs poll 2021

By DJ Mag
djmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEchostage has been voted the World’s No.1 Club in this year’s Top 100 Clubs poll. The 16 months since our last Top 100 Clubs list have not been kind, with venues across the world shut due to Covid-19 — many still waiting to reopen, and some that never will. The ones that have survived have done so thanks to innovation, support from fans, and, it’s probably fair to say, a bit of luck too. As more of the world’s dancefloors begin to fill once again, we asked you, the public, to vote for your favourite places to party.

djmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Lorde
Person
Armin Van Buuren
Person
Eric Prydz
Person
Rezz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Music#Washington Dc#World#Clubs#American#District Of Columbia#Glow#Dc Tunnel#D80#Black Coffee#Edm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tour News: Time Warp, Narrow Head/Young Guv, Hinds, Standing on the Corner, more

Young Guv (aka Fucked Up's Ben Cook) and Houston's Narrow Head have announced a coheadlining tour together. It runs through November and includes dates with Public Acid, Laffing Gas, Phantasia, and Gil Sayfan in Atlanta, Nashville, Baltimore, Brooklyn (Market Hotel on November 12), Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, and more. TIME...
LifestyleWashingtonian.com

DC’s Echostage Ranked Best Nightlife Venue in the World

Ready to hit the town in style? DC’s Echostage has been named the world’s best nightlife venue in a recent ranking. The Northeast DC concert space and club, which opened in 2012, is the first venue in the United States to receive the number-one spot in electronic-music magazine DJ Mag’s reader-voted list of the world’s top 100 nightclubs. Since reopening post-pandemic, Echostage has hosted artists such as Tiesto and David Guetta for sets.
Food & Drinksdjmag.com

DJ Mag Top 100 Clubs 2021 results announced tomorrow

The results of this year’s DJ Mag Top 100 Clubs poll will be announced tomorrow, 24th August. The live results countdown will run from 2 pm BST on DJ Mag’s Instagram and Twitter channels, with this year’s No.1 club set to be announced at 5:30 pm. Voting for this year’s...
Lifestylemusicfestivalcentral.com

Pollen Presents, The Cityfox Experience, and The Brooklyn Mirage Announce Departure in Playa Del Carmen

Teaming up, Pollen Presents, The Brooklyn Mirage, and The Cityfox Experience present Departure, a five day and night travel experience in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, from January 6-11, 2022. Featuring a custom build mirage and two further unique stage builds, this innovation in creativity will host performances from the leading international names in electronic music, as well as fully immersive production created by the team behind New York’s beloved venue The Brooklyn Mirage and event curators The Cityfox Experience, the new experience represents an exciting new addition to the dance music calendar.
Musicdjmag.com

Listen back to every mix from DJ Mag’s foundation.fm takeover

Every mix from DJ Mag’s foundation.fm takeover is now available on Soundcloud. Last November, DJ Mag hosted a five-hour takeover at Peckham-based station foundation.fm. Hosted by our own digital tech editor Declan McGlynn, the first hour of the takeover highlighted our staff’s favourite tracks of 2020, with music from Angel D'Lite, Duval Timothy, India Jordan, Hudson Mohawke, Loods, and more.
Musicedmidentity.com

Beatport Launches New Genre Page for Jackin’ House

Beatport has created a new home for the booming basslines, chopped-up samples, and shuffle-inducing sounds of Jackin’ House. As one of the go-to homes for DJs around the world, Beatport continues to press on to help highlight artists across the dance music spectrum by providing easier access to specific styles. Recent additions have included the Mainstage page which showcases the sounds of Big Room, Electro House, Future House, Midtempo, and Speed House, while they’ve also expanded their offerings of bass and house as well. Now, the latest genre to receive its very own home is Jackin’ House.
Musicedmidentity.com

Time Warp USA Releases Lineup for 2021 Edition

Time Warp USA is bringing some techno heat from Nina Kraviz, Pan-Pot, Richie Hawtin, Âme, and more to New York City this fall. There are few parties in the techno scene that are quite as legendary as the ones that Time Warp throws. Fans of the underground sound have flocked to Germany for years to immerse themselves in the insane production and unreal beats from some of the scene’s top artists – but growth to other parts of the planet was also desired. Time Warp headed to New York in 2019 to bring an out-of-this-world experience for techno lovers, and after announcing that they would head to Brazil in 2022 they dropped the details that the USA would be receiving another show.
MusicBillboard

In Its Debut Year, ARC Music Festival Is Featuring All Flavors of House in the Genre's Hometown

In the late '80s and early '90s, house music was forged in Chicago. In the Midwest metropolis, Frankie Knuckles and other musical pioneers created the genre that would, in time, travel over the Atlantic and mutate into a dizzying variety of sub-genres. These flavors of house -- progressive, acid, tech house, big room and beyond -- would, eventually, make their way back over the ocean to become the prevailing sounds of the modern mainstream U.S. dance scene.
Chicago, ILedmidentity.com

ARC Music Festival to Host Unique Experiences Honoring Chicago

ARC Music Festival is celebrating the spirit of Chicago by introducing stages, cuisine, and art installations inspired by the Windy City. On September 4-5, Chicago will be overrun by house and techno fans from near and far who want to explore the sounds that the city birthed to the world at ARC Music Festival. Hosted at Union Park, the debut edition of the festival boasts of artists like Eric Prydz, Bob Moses, ZHU, and CamelPhat on the lineup, but what really makes this festival special is the homage it’s paying to both the city and the history of house music with its art, food, and stages.
MusicYour EDM

Enjoy Five Hours Worth of Eric Prydz Live Shows at Factory 93 DTLA [FULL SETS]

Two absolutely enthralling live performances from Eric Prydz have hit the internet, featuring five collective hours of immersive soundscapes and top-notch production to indulge in. Last weekend, Prydz took over downtown Los Angeles for back-to-back sold out nights with Factory 93. Thanks to some dedicated Youtubers, VictorVisits and spiritofblizzard, we...
MusicAmadhia

The Best Electronic Music on Bandcamp: August 2021

This month, Australian electro revitalizes the past, and Chicago footwork hurtles into the future. Jungle is reinvented in ways that are dark, light, and almost hilariously playful. Megaton rage-dub summons the apocalypse, and a misty dream from a cosmopolitan Istanbul will have you gazing at the horizon. In short, the music in this month’s column offers you new ways to process the world.
AnimalsWBUR

How A Composer Puts A Horse's Movements To Music For The Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — In equestrian dressage, horses maneuver through complicated, dance-like choreography. The animals pirouette, step high, extend their legs long, and side step to music, signaled by an expert rider. Olympic teams are turning to special composers to put together music that are specially tailored to highlight the best qualities...
Internetdjmag.com

DJ Mag is on Discord!

DJ Mag has launched a new Discord server, where we’re building a new community for electronic music fans. After a two weeks soft launch, we’re now live with a place for fans to discuss electronic music news, the latest DJ tech and studio kit, discuss DJ livestreams and share their faves, upload their own music and mixes, collaborate with other users and listen in and ask questions to guest artists through our Stage channel. We’ll also be hosting watchalongs for our Top 100 Virtual Festival which runs every week until the end of September.
WorldEDMTunes

Boomerang Night Club in Hong Kong Makes International Headlines After Making DJ Mag’s Top 100 Clubs List

Every now & then a hot new club opens up that party goes around the world just have to get into. Today, we bring you news of one such club, called ‘Boomerang’, based in Hong Kong. Having been open for less than a year, the Hong Kong nightclub has just unveiled its biggest achievement to date. What is it you may ask? Well, they’ve landed the #98 spot on DJ Mag’s Top 100 Clubs list. Boomerang managed to make the cut, placing them alongside some of the globes most legendary and long-standing venues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy