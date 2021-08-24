Echostage voted world’s No.1 club in DJ Mag Top 100 clubs poll 2021
Echostage has been voted the World’s No.1 Club in this year’s Top 100 Clubs poll. The 16 months since our last Top 100 Clubs list have not been kind, with venues across the world shut due to Covid-19 — many still waiting to reopen, and some that never will. The ones that have survived have done so thanks to innovation, support from fans, and, it’s probably fair to say, a bit of luck too. As more of the world’s dancefloors begin to fill once again, we asked you, the public, to vote for your favourite places to party.djmag.com
Comments / 0