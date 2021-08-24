Cancel
California State

Caitlyn Jenner: Californians deserve personal freedom and responsibility to control their lives

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California voters are beginning to receive their Recall election ballots, but the official election day is not until September 14th. Like the others, Republican candidate Caitlyn Jenner is urging Californians to vote ‘Yes’ on the question one, which reads, “Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?” If a majority of the votes on the recall question are “Yes,” Governor Newsom shall be removed from office and the replacement candidate receiving the highest number of votes shall be declared elected for the remainder of the governor’s term of office (ending January 2, 2023).

