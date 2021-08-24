Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Brown and Crouppen explains the new rights for sexual assault survivors

KMOV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Missouri passed what basically equates to a Bill of Rights specifically designed for the survivors of sexual assault. Ed Herman of Brown and Crouppen, explains how it works.

www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Missouri StateMissourinet

Missouri task force works to improve services for sexual assault survivors

In 2020, Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation into law that is designed to strengthen the rights and protections provided to Missouri’s sexual assault victims. Senate Bill 569, sponsored by Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, also created the Missouri Rights of Victims of Sexual Assault Task Force. The bipartisan panel is responsible...
Owensboro, KYGovernment Technology

Kentucky Court System Gathers Data on Domestic Violence Cases

(TNS) — The court process can be confusing and daunting under the best of circumstances. A criminal case, from beginning to end, can take months or years, and the process is filled with hearings that can be delayed again and again. Megan Gross, advocacy coordinator for New Beginnings Sexual Assault...
Public SafetyConnecticut Post

Anonymous jury ordered for ex-cop in Daunte Wright's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge ordered Tuesday that jurors should remain anonymous for the case against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright's death. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, on April 11. She's scheduled to go...
Public SafetyMorganton News Herald

Doctor’s license indefinitely suspended after assault conviction

A doctor who pleaded guilty earlier this year to assault, reduced from original charges of sexual battery, has had his medical license indefinitely suspended. Diaa Hussein, who pleaded guilty March 26 to assault on a female, retired from practicing medicine June 15, according to a consent order filed Aug. 12 from the North Carolina Medical Board.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Window to file charges through New York's Child Victims Act closes this weekend

The window for victims to file charges through New York's Child Victim's Act regardless of when the incident occurred closes this weekend. The law dramatically changed landscape of child sex abuse prosecutions and civil lawsuits by extend statute of limitations, allowing child victims of sexual abuse additional time to bring charges forward. NBC's Danny Cevallos has details.Aug. 13, 2021.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Georgia Staternbcincy.com

Young Black Man Viciously Beaten By Police In Georgia: Report

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Another young Black man was viciously beaten by police, this time in Douglas, Georgia. According to local news outlet DouglasNOW.com, Pernell Harris, 29, was nearly beaten to death by Coffee County Police last week. Now, Harris’ family and the Coffee County chapter of the NAACP are looking for answers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy