Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Joe Kocur was a bad man [VIDEO]

By W.G. Brady
Posted by 
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Detroit Red Wings have a long lineage of tough men, men who you wouldn’t want to meet in a dark alley, men who shave with a rusty knife, you know the type. From Darren McCarty to Bob Probert, all the way back to Ted Lindsay and Gordie Howe. Well with it being the 2nd of November, we’ll take a trip down memory lane to November 2nd, 1985, featuring maybe the best puncher ever to don the winged wheel, Joe Kocur.

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Kocur
Person
Darren Mccarty
Person
Gordie Howe
Person
Ted Lindsay
Person
Dave Lowry
Person
Bob Probert
Person
Cam Neely
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings#Canucks#Pim#Fyi#The Bruise Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: GM Steve Yzerman is up to his old tricks again

The Detroit Red Wings settled on a two-year extension with forward Adam Erne over the weekend. The deal is worth a reported $4.2 million, with a very affordable $2.1 million per season. As I filtered through the social media platforms to gauge the fan base’s initial reaction, I found that...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Red Wings, Penguins, Blues, Maple Leafs…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Boston Bruins’ goaltender Tuukka Rask offers an update on his health after surgery. Meanwhile, Valtteri Filppula has left the Detroit Red Wings organization and signed in Switzerland. The Pittsburgh Penguins are trying to fill a hole on their blue line and the St. Louis Blues are still actively trying to trade Vladimir Tarasenko. Finally, did GM Kyle Dubas put his job on the line with his recent comments?
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings Weekly Review: Pettersson, Yzerman & Blashill

There has been considerable debate about the Detroit Red Wings giving an offer sheet to Elias Pettersson. They don’t happen often and when they do, does it draw a lot of attention. Yesterday this happened:. The kicker–they offered a $20 signing bonus–which happens to be Sebastian Aho’s number. This is...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings: Petruzzelli To Toronto Makes Things Interesting

Former Detroit Red Wings goalie prospect Keith Petruzzelli ended up signing with an Atlantic Division rival–just not the one everyone expected:. This is interesting on a number of fronts the first being him landing with long time rival Toronto. But the other fantastic storyline is that if he ascends to the top of Toronto’s netminding chart–which was the expectation in Detroit–the Red Wings might be coming into their own right–setting up epic collision courses in the regular season and potentially the playoffs.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Untouchable Prospects for 2021-22

After missing the last five postseasons, the Detroit Red Wings could be on the rise, in large part because general manager Steve Yzerman has done a phenomenal job of drafting since he joined the team in April 2019. Thanks to the draft, the Red Wings have several bright young prospects,...
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings: Steve Yzerman Continues to Move Detroit Forward

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: Former Detroit Red Wing Steve Yzerman #19 enters a ceremony honoring Joe Louis Arena on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 in the last NHL game at the arena. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The...
NHLYardbarker

Grading Steve Yzerman’s Tenure as Red Wings GM

It turns out that Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman and I have a few things in common. No, really. There are a handful of parallels with our current endeavors. I’m about to start the third year of my MBA program at Virginia Tech – my undergraduate alma mater. Likewise, Yzerman is about to begin his third season as the Red Wings’ GM—his playing days “alma mater”—and is currently undertaking a graduate-level task in guiding Detroit’s rebuild.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings: Predicting the Future of Detroit’s Upcoming UFAs

The Detroit Red Wings next offseason is shaping up to be another busy one, as there are 20 players set to become UFAs or RFAs at the end of the season. Let’s take a (very) early look at the futures of Detroit’s UFAs. The Griffins Players. The non-roster players for...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings: Four teams that could target Dylan Larkin

Trading Detroit Red Wings center and captain Dylan Larkin with two years remaining before becoming a UFA would certainly be controversial. But might teams come calling?. General Manager Steve Yzerman has certainly fielded offers for important players in the past–and even made one for a core player in Anthony Mantha. Would Larkin ever be another? It’s one that would turn the city of Detroit upside down.
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings: The Top 10 Scoring Defensemen in Team History

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 13: Nicklas Lidstrom #5 of the Detroit Red Wings looks on against the Boston Bruins on February 13, 2011 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The Detroit Red Wings are a franchise with a storied history that include a slew of legendary players. The...
NHLMLive.com

Projecting Red Wings’ 2021-22 roster: lines, defense pairs

The Detroit Red Wings made progress last season, improving from a .275 points percentage in 2019-20 to .429. The playoffs still are a longshot for this rebuilding team, especially in an Atlantic Division that features two-time Stanley Cup winner Tampa Bay, Cup finalist Montreal and 2021 playoff clubs Boston, Florida and Toronto.
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester Red Wings announce 2022 schedule

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings announced their 2022 schedule on Wednesday. The club will open the season on the road on Tuesday, April 5 for a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens. They then head to Frontier Field for their home opener against the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday, April 12.
NHLDetroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings buy out Frans Nielsen's contract: Report

The Frans Nielsen era with the Detroit Red Wings is over. His contract has been bought out by the team, according to CapFriendly.com. The website reports the move will save the Red Wings $1 million against their salary cap in the 2021-22 season. He'll cost $4.25 million against the cap next season and $500,000 in 2022-23.
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings: Jersey ads were inevitable after 2020-21 Season

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 01: Joe Veleno #90 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on May 01, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) I don’t really like it either, but it was only a matter of time before...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings Weekly Review: Farewell Frans

The Detroit Red Wings waived Frans Nielsen on Thursday for the purpose of buying out his contract, ending one of the bigger questions of the offseason. Of the many articles we’ve written over the past few months, few had such overwhelming support from nearly all Wings fans when it came to what Detroit should do with the 37-year-old forward.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: Pat Verbeek named General Manager of Griffins

The Detroit Red Wings continue the march towards training camp. Following the buyout of forward Frans Nielsen, the team made some changes in the front office. The organization recently saw front office executive and right-hand man to Steve Yzerman, Ryan Martin, depart for the New York Rangers front office. While...

Comments / 0

Community Policy