Former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Joe Kocur was a bad man [VIDEO]

Former Detroit Red Wings goalie prospect Keith Petruzzelli ended up signing with an Atlantic Division rival–just not the one everyone expected:. This is interesting on a number of fronts the first being him landing with long time rival Toronto. But the other fantastic storyline is that if he ascends to the top of Toronto’s netminding chart–which was the expectation in Detroit–the Red Wings might be coming into their own right–setting up epic collision courses in the regular season and potentially the playoffs.