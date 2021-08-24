Former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Joe Kocur was a bad man [VIDEO]
The Detroit Red Wings have a long lineage of tough men, men who you wouldn’t want to meet in a dark alley, men who shave with a rusty knife, you know the type. From Darren McCarty to Bob Probert, all the way back to Ted Lindsay and Gordie Howe. Well with it being the 2nd of November, we’ll take a trip down memory lane to November 2nd, 1985, featuring maybe the best puncher ever to don the winged wheel, Joe Kocur.detroitsportsnation.com
