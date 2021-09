Be a team that consistently wins 7-9 games every year with occasional forays into double digits? That is the top end of what they can achieve based on what the "leeway" (for lack of a better term) the entire UVa community will give to football. Basically no one is willing to let the Ath Dept do what it would take to compete consistently with Bama, LSU, Clemson, OthatSU, and the Okies. We are not willing to sell our souls.