KVIFF 2021: Zátopek, Paris, 13th District, Petite Maman

EXCLUSIVE: Third time is a charm when it comes to Wes Anderson and his Grand Budapest Hotel breakout star, Tony Revolori, as sources tell Deadline Revolori is reuniting with the director on his next project. This will mark their third outing together having also just worked on The French Dispatch. Joining Revolori are Anderson alums Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston and Tilda Swinton as well as Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Rupert Friend and Tom Hanks. The pic is expected to shoot in Spain. Outside of Anderson writing and directing, not much is known about project. The project has gained momentum following the premiere of The French Dispatch, at the Cannes Film Festival and bows in theaters this October. Besides The French Dispatch, Revolori can be seen next in Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. He was also recently seen in the second season of Apple’s Servant. Revolori is wrapping up production on the first season of Willow for Disney+. He is repped by WME and Circle of Confusion.