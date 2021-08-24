Cancel
MLB

Baseball gems ready to be called up to the big leagues

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are still a lot of great stories out there still waiting to be called up to Hollywood’s major league stage. “The Battered Bastards of Baseball,” a documentary that tells the story of the rogue minor league baseball team the Portland Mavericks, is a top prospect. Carren Woods, who served as the wily team’s general manager when the doc was shot between 1973 and 1977, says there’s been talk of turning the team’s story into a narrative film.

Jim Bouton
Mickey Mantle
