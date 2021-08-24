Smartwatch GPS data reveals new clues in death of runner Philip Kreycik in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- GPS data is revealing new details in the death of a runner from Berkeley whose body was found earlier this month in Pleasanton. Investigators used Philip Kreycik's smartwatch to trace his final hours. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC7 News the smartwatch data shows his pace slowed and became erratic after he hit the 5-mile mark of his run at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It suggests Kreycik likely died before the search for him began.