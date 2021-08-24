Faring, Standard to invest $2b in middle-income housing

Today’s S&P Case Shiller Index spotlights a hot summer’s housing market, where buyers prepared with cash for down payments and low interest rate loans placed competing bids for an evaporating supply of homes available for sale and drove prices higher by a record-breaking 18.6% in June. The month saw mortgage rates flirt with 3.0% before dropping 20 basis points in July. With rates still near record-lows, buyers had an additional edge in the pursuit to find their first or next home. Real estate markets across the country posted price gains, as all 20 cities in the index recorded higher yearly advances. The 10- and 20-city indices advanced by 18.5% and 19.1%, respectively. Real estate markets across the country posted price gains, as all 20 cities in the index recorded higher yearly advances, with Phoenix and San Diego coming within striking distance of a 30% price jump compared with the same month in 2020.