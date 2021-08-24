Cancel
Faring, Standard to invest $2b in middle-income housing

By Andrea Zander
irei.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaring, a West Hollywood–based real estate development firm, and Standard Communities, a multifamily housing division of New York City–based Standard Cos., plan to invest more than $2 billion of middle-income housing across California during the next 18 to 24 months. The plan calls for the developers to purchase and convert...

