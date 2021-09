Regionally, the strongest apartment markets are concentrated in the Southeast and parts of the West, according to Walker & Dunlop. Markets in which apartment vacancy was less than 5 percent as of June and rents increased at a double-digit pace over the past year include Baltimore; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Southern California’s Inland Empire; Las Vegas; Miami; Orange County, Calif.; Phoenix; Sacramento; Salt Lake City; and Tampa, Fla. While vacancy rates remain relatively high in the San Francisco Bay Area, the market is improving rapidly, with effective rents up by nearly 7 percent in the second quarter.