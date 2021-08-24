Cancel
Orange County, CA

CalPERS makes eighth investment with Paragon Commercial Group

Paragon Commercial Group and Canyon Partners Real Estate have acquired Village Center, a 92,386-square-foot, multitenant retail shopping center in Orange County, Calif., for $14.8 million. This acquisition marks the eighth investment completed by Paragon and its joint venture with Canyon Catalyst Fund (CCF), the California Public Employees' Retirement System's real estate emerging manager program managed by Canyon, and Paragon's third retail acquisition in the past nine months.

