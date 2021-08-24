Cancel
MicroStrategy Bought Bitcoins Worth $177Million

By Kshitij Chitransh
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginator and CEO of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor made a new tweet on Twitter saying that the organization has purchased an extra 3,907 Bitcoins. This buy cost them $177 million in real money. That makes it about a normal cost of $45,294 in real money per Bitcoin. Starting today, the firm holds a sum of 108,992 bitcoins. For this assortment up until now, the organization has spent a sum of $2.918 billion. This brings the cost of each of their bitcoins to a normal of $26,769 per BTC.

Comments / 0

