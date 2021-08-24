MicroStrategy Bought Bitcoins Worth $177Million

Anyone who invests in the crypto veteran Bitcoin must expect high volatility. After a unit of the cryptocurrency was worth around 29,000 US dollars at the beginning of the year, the Internet coin made the jump to the previous record high of almost 65,000 US dollars in mid-April. Since then, the price has been under pressure due to negative press about Bitcoin: The high energy requirements that are required when mining the currency are criticized more and more. Not only does China want to take action against mining farms, but also the electric car manufacturer Tesla under the direction of Elon Musk has meanwhile moved away from the coin – at least until the environmental balance of the largest cryptocurrency weighted by market capitalization improves. Recently, however, the Bitcoin started to recover again and is currently trading at around 48,500 US dollars (as of August 29, 2021). So could Bitcoin soon leave its previous record high behind? If so many analysts have their way – yes.