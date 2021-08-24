Cancel
Va. airport serving as gateway to freedom for Afghan refugees, special visa holders

By KEVIN LEWIS, WJLA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULLES, Va. (WJLA) – Dulles International Airport is serving as the gateway to freedom and safety for hundreds of Afghan refugees and special immigrant visa holders. On Monday, WJLA watched as family after family emerged from a secure processing center in the main terminal building. Some were greeted by family members while others were escorted to motor coaches.

