Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion introduces weapon crafting

By Rich Stanton
 7 days ago
Seven years in the (lore) making, and Destiny 2 has officially revealed The Witch Queen in the above new trailer. The big news from today's showcase leaked in advance: weapon crafting is coming to Destiny 2, alongside a new weapon type, the Glaive. The flipside of these additions is that there's seemingly no new subclass, which would go against a major and hitherto-reliable leak on Pastebin, so clearly we'll have to wait and see on that one. The new destination for events will be Savathun's throne world, and the expansion is scheduled to release on February 22, 2022.

