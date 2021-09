Finra last Wednesday fined and suspended a former LPL Financial rep who allegedly forged two customers’ signatures for fixed annuity contracts. The former rep, Joffre Salazar, was associated with LPL from 2016 to 2019, when he voluntarily resigned, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. After that time, LPL launched an internal review about his alleged “involvement in processing [an] annuity application without customer authorization,” the records state. After leaving LPL, Salazar was registered in 2019 with American Portfolios Financial Services, though he was terminated that same year in connection with “inconsistencies in client documents.”