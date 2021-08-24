Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Woman dies after being hit by car in St. Louis County

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis woman died after she was struck by a car on a St. Louis County street, police said.

St. Louis County police investigators found Norma Monsivais, 53, suffering from serious injuries after she was hit Monday night. She died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that Monsivais was standing in the road when she was hit. The investigation is continuing.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.

Comments / 1

 

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

