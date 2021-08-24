Woman dies after being hit by car in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis woman died after she was struck by a car on a St. Louis County street, police said.

St. Louis County police investigators found Norma Monsivais, 53, suffering from serious injuries after she was hit Monday night. She died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that Monsivais was standing in the road when she was hit. The investigation is continuing.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.