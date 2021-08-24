Yankton calendar: Events coming up

(YANKTON, SD) Yankton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yankton:

Gundy's Farmers Market Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 714 Mulberry St, Yankton, SD

A Prairie Christmas Stage Show Yankton, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 328 Walnut Street, Yankton, SD 57078

Jeff takes the stage to combine stories, memories, nostalgia and everyone’s favorite Christmas music to delight folks of all ages.

OPEN HOUSE at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

We would like to welcome you to tour our newly renovated worship facility now located on E. 31st Street (between the airport and Menard's). Stop by so we can meet and greet you. Refreshments will...

Warm Welcome to the Library Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 515 Walnut St, Yankton, SD

The Yankton Community Library and the Yankton Elks Club are hosting a back to school welcome event to the library for elementary aged kids (grades K-5). Stop in for some fun book themed...

Mighty Mo Photo Show Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 508 Douglas Ave, Yankton, SD

The annual photographic exhibit and competition known as the Might Mo Photo Show is now on display at G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery. - 08/24/2021