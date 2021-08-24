Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yankton, SD

Yankton calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Yankton Digest
Yankton Digest
 7 days ago

(YANKTON, SD) Yankton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yankton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kpu2c_0bbPktM300

Gundy's Farmers Market

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 714 Mulberry St, Yankton, SD

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2azw5N_0bbPktM300

A Prairie Christmas Stage Show

Yankton, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 328 Walnut Street, Yankton, SD 57078

Jeff takes the stage to combine stories, memories, nostalgia and everyone’s favorite Christmas music to delight folks of all ages.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6Wt2_0bbPktM300

OPEN HOUSE at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

We would like to welcome you to tour our newly renovated worship facility now located on E. 31st Street (between the airport and Menard's). Stop by so we can meet and greet you. Refreshments will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfK2t_0bbPktM300

Warm Welcome to the Library

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 515 Walnut St, Yankton, SD

The Yankton Community Library and the Yankton Elks Club are hosting a back to school welcome event to the library for elementary aged kids (grades K-5). Stop in for some fun book themed...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xyJ04_0bbPktM300

Mighty Mo Photo Show

Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 508 Douglas Ave, Yankton, SD

The annual photographic exhibit and competition known as the Might Mo Photo Show is now on display at G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery. - 08/24/2021

Learn More

Comments / 0

Yankton Digest

Yankton Digest

Yankton, SD
30
Followers
196
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yankton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yankton, SD
Yankton, SD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Music#Art Museum#Sd#Cdc#The Yankton Elks Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy