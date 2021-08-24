Cancel
Chinese eCommerce Giant Pinduoduo Sees 30 Pct Jump In Users

 7 days ago
The Chinese eCommerce giant Pinduoduo saw a jump in monthly active users and active buyers over the past year, according to the company’s second-quarter financial results. In a statement released on Tuesday (Aug. 24), Pinduoduo said it saw a 30 percent increase in active monthly users on its agriculture and interactive commerce platform, from 568.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 to 738.5 million this year. In addition, the number of active buyers on the platform rose 24 percent year over year, from 683.2 million in 2020 to 849.9 million for Q2 of 2021.

