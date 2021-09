(Reuters) - Arbitration is increasingly prevalent, even though the process of alternative dispute resolution remains a black box to most Americans. In just the last couple of weeks, a teachers’ union president said New York City’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public school staff could be subject to arbitration. Three plaintiffs were barred from being representatives in a class action against Juul Labs Inc because they bought e-cigarettes from its website after Juul made an arbitration agreement more prominent. And Walt Disney Co has been trying to shift actress Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit over her compensation and $125 million in revenue from the film “Black Widow” into arbitration.