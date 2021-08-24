Sterling events calendar
(STERLING, CO) Sterling has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sterling:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Awana Clubs meet during the school year on Wednes-day evenings 6:30 - 8:00pm. This programs is not only for church children but is an outreach ministry for children of the community as well. It is...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Season: Summer Market Hours: June - Mid-October, 2021Saturdays, 8 a.m. - Sellout Location: 10th and Hickory Street, Sidney, NE 69162
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM
JOBS are available immediately in Sterling, CO!! Express Employment Professionals is holding a weekly job fair in Sterling, CO on Thursdays! If you are looking for a job, please attend on Thursday...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:15 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:45 AM
We invite you to join us Sunday mornings for contemporary worship and verse by verse preaching. Children's Church is available for kids in 3rd grade and below. We also offer a quality nursery for...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 611 Edison St, Brush, CO
As a speaker at the Open House for MSER, Lindsay Madorin will be demonstrating equine bodywork utilizing Masterson Method techniques on Saturday, August 28 from 3-4 p.m. MST . Suggested donation...
