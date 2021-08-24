Cancel
Sterling, CO

Sterling events calendar

Sterling Post
 7 days ago

(STERLING, CO) Sterling has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sterling:

Awana Registration

Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Awana Clubs meet during the school year on Wednes-day evenings 6:30 - 8:00pm. This programs is not only for church children but is an outreach ministry for children of the community as well. It is...

Cheyenne County Farmer's Market

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - Mid-October, 2021Saturdays, 8 a.m. - Sellout Location: 10th and Hickory Street, Sidney, NE 69162

Job Fair - Sterling, CO

Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

JOBS are available immediately in Sterling, CO!! Express Employment Professionals is holding a weekly job fair in Sterling, CO on Thursdays! If you are looking for a job, please attend on Thursday...

Sunday Morning Worship Service

Sterling, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:45 AM

We invite you to join us Sunday mornings for contemporary worship and verse by verse preaching. Children's Church is available for kids in 3rd grade and below. We also offer a quality nursery for...

Masterson Method Demo With Lindsay Madorin

Brush, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 611 Edison St, Brush, CO

As a speaker at the Open House for MSER, Lindsay Madorin will be demonstrating equine bodywork utilizing Masterson Method techniques on Saturday, August 28 from 3-4 p.m. MST . Suggested donation...

Sterling, CO
With Sterling Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

