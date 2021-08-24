Cancel
State education board clears way for school mask mandate

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a measure that gives state Education Commissioner Jeff Riley the authority to issue a universal mask mandate for the state’s K-12 schools.

Riley is expected to formally issue a mandate this week, and has previously said it would last through Oct. 1, or about the first month of the new school year.

A mandate would mark a shift for the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker, which had previously left face covering decisions up to individual districts, and comes as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to drive up case counts around the state.

“Ultimately, we believe that vaccinations will be the most important factor in bringing this pandemic to an end,” Riley said. “We know that a return this fall to full-time, in-person instruction is crucial. And after the challenges of last year, it will be incredibly important for this year to get off on a strong start.”

He also said it is possible masks “may be required intermittently throughout the year based on the trajectory of the virus.”

Students with certain medical conditions or behavioral needs would be exempt from the requirement. Students under the age of 5 would also be exempted.

Under Riley’s plan, middle and high schools would be allowed to lift the mask mandate after Oct. 1 if at least 80% of staff and students are fully vaccinated.

Board member Paymon Rouhanifard was the only member to vote against the mask policy.

“This proposal plays to the visceral tendencies of our body politic that should not ultimately drive public policy,” he said. “I really think we need to signal that better things, better days are ahead because they are.”

The state has come under increasing pressure from teachers unions, health care professionals and others to issue a school mask mandate.

A voicemail seeking comment was left with the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the state’s largest teachers’ union.

