Black Owned Company Distributes Air Purifiers that Destroys Airborne Coronavirus & Influenza

On Friday, July 30, my band took the stage at the local pub for the first of a two-night stint. We were all vaccinated, as were all of our friends in the audience. We hadn't performed since before the pandemic and poured our hearts out onstage and off it, hugging, chatting loudly in each other's faces during breaks and singing at full volume. Back home with the babysitter, as we later found out, my son was developing the first symptoms of COVID-19. By Sunday, my wife and I had symptoms, too, followed by my daughter on Monday. But we luckily didn't infect all our friends because before I could return to the pub Saturday, we used a rapid antigen over-the-counter coronavirus test to test our son, got a positive result within 15 minutes, and immediately canceled everything. As far as I know, no one in the band or among my friends at the bar came down with COVID-19.