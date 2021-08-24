Cancel
Public Health

Black Owned Company Distributes Air Purifiers that Destroys Airborne Coronavirus & Influenza

By Gerald Baptiste
nationalblackguide.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEagle Eye Resources is a black-owned construction company that is working diligently to restore our economy and instill a sense of normalcy in the United States. With the deployment of an air purification technology called photocatalytic oxidation (PCO), the owner of the company is doing his part to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus. PCO technology produces reactive oxygen species such as Superoxide and Hydroxyl radicals that bind to a host of microscopic pathogenic organisms existing on surfaces and in the air. These charged particles bind to the bacterial, fungal, or viral organism, and are scientifically proven to neutralize them.

