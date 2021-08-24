Twin Lawyers HBCU Grads Team Up on a New Kind of Case
Identical twin lawyers, turn sauce-entrepreneurs, Alice and Alicia Crowe, proud Howard University School of Law graduates, worked together as attorneys in their own practice handling legal cases for twenty years. Now they're working on a different type of case, bottling, and selling a hot sauce, three generations old. Emmaline's All-Natural Hot Sauce is their grandmother's recipe. They've teamed up to keep their family legacy alive.
