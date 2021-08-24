Be the shelter in the storm! Become an American Red Cross Volunteer

American Red Cross, National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region. The American Red Cross is preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice. This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands across the west. And experts are predicting we could see 10 or more hurricanes with winds anywhere from 74 to 111 miles per hour.